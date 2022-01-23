12 evidences of the lack of scholarly method and rigour

It came as a surprise that a 2022 calendar titled “Recognition of the Secret of the Vedas, Reinterpretation of the Indus Valley Civilisation, and the Rebuttal to the Aryan Invasion Myth: Twelve Evidences,” was published by IIT Kharagpur, given the lack of scholarly method and rigour presented in the content. There was neither analysis, nor data, nor an exploration of alternatives – just assertions presented as research.

That people migrated into pre-historic India in multiple waves is accepted in scholarly literature. That there is little evidence of an Aryan ‘invasion’ (versus ‘migration’) has also long been accepted. There is no need of new assertions countering Aryan ‘invasion’ and confounding it with Indus Valley. The Indus Valley Civilisation predates any known presence of Steppe pastoralist descendants in India as established by recent DNA analysis at Rakhigarhi by Vasant Shinde, et al., 2019, and Narasimhan, et al., 2019.

Harvard geneticist Prof David Reich, a co-author on both the papers, has also stated in an interview that, “Sometime in the first half of the second millennium BCE, descendants of Steppe pastoralists entered South Asia from the north, eventually contributing 0-30% of the genes of groups living today (varying depending on the present-day group), and also almost certainly bringing Indo-European languages.”

The calendar excels in phraseology that confounds and confuses while not making a point. Take the assertions associated with the month of January: “The science of Palingenesis constitute the essence and practice of Indian spirituality. This is gnosis, and the ontology of ‘being and becoming’. Indian spirituality is therefore prognosis, gnosis, and return or diagnosis (Guruvada or Avatarvada). The gnostic foundation of Indian spirituality is an alien or unknown element to civilisations in Europe, whether from the Caucasus Eurasia or from the Steppes. It is also missing in the Semitic foundations of religions practiced in the West and in the Middle East. Therefore, the invading Aryans, if any, had nothing to offer to the development of Indian Cosmology!”

The statement is obstruse and intended to mislead. Palingenesis is the concept of rebirth/reincarnation. Rebirth/reincarnation is referred to as gilul (cycle or wheel) in Kabbalistic esoteric mysticism and is very much present in Semitic literature. Gnosticism is the direct perception of the divine. The origins of Gnosticism are debated but Gnosticism is certainly present in Jewish and Christian mysticism.

So, the statements in the calendar are either misinformed, misleading, or unclear. But more importantly, the statements do not help establish the hypothesis of the authors.

Another example of just jumping off on faith is the assertion that the Indus ‘Unicorn,’ neuro-physiologically, is the spinal cord which shoots above the eyebrow of RisyaSringa (eka-sringa rishi). Such a leap! And this assertion is made while it is still being debated if the Indus ‘Unicorn’ motif is just a two-dimensional view of an animal where the second horn is just hidden behind the first.

Page after page of the calendar is filled with similar unsubstantiated assertions. This work hence does not better the work of Western scholars in the mid-1900s who raced to conclusions without the benefit of rich data, context, and some of whom were biased by timelines of creationist beliefs. However, since the discovery of Harappa in 1921, there have also been scholarly research by both Western and Indian scholars on the people and the language of the Indus valley. There has been no conclusive declaration by the scholars, but they have created compendiums, provided research approaches, and suggested possible partial decipherments.

The authors of the calendar take great pride in the number of calendars that have been ordered. They call the critics of the work “colonial minded”. These are not elections that the number of calendars sold determine scholarly merit. Also, peer review and critique are a standard process to publish scholarly literature without bypassing due process. Making a calendar is an ingenious way of avoiding peer feedback!

Scholarly method requires a question, a hypothesis, experiment or data, hypothesis revisions, peer review, and acceptance. A bias and 12 assertions do not constitute research. Peer review and criticism is how we grow knowledge. This has also been highlighted by 125 alumni of IIT Kharagpur in their letter to the Union Minister of Education, expressing dismay over the publication of the calendar by their esteemed institution. Every citizen, in fact, should expect better from our taxpayer-funded premier institutions.

