16th FC: Karnataka must seek higher weight for forest cover, urbanisation

The situation is likely to become harder under the 16th FC as the per capita GSDP in the state has increased at a rate faster than in other states. Of course, the actual estimate will be known only when we get the comparable per capita GSDP estimated by the MoSPI. But the available information on GSDP estimated by respective State Statistical Bureaus, aggregated by the Central Statistical Organisation, shows that among the large non-special category states, Karnataka’s per capita GSDP in 2021-22 in current prices at Rs 2,92,542 was the second highest, next only to that of the reference state Haryana (Rs 2,95,923). This means that the larger the weight the income distance factor receives in the devolution formula, the lower will be the state’s share.