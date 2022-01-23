2022 polls: BJP faces its Achilles' heel

The 2014 polls redefined India's electoral politics and catapulted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its primary pole. The BJP became the first party since 1984 to win a majority on its own. It also won 31.1 per cent of the popular vote, becoming the first party to win more than 30 per cent of the national vote share since 1991. It managed to win an even bigger mandate in 2019 debunking all theories of its landslide 2014 victory being an aberration.

In the last few years, the BJP has consolidated in its traditional strong zones - the Hindi-speaking states. It has also expanded to newer places like Assam, Manipur, Tripura and even Jammu & Kashmir. The party's knack for winning big has prompted some to call the party almost invincible. However, the BJP's electoral record is far from flawless. In assembly elections, the BJP seems unbeatable when it is the challenger but struggles to defend its incumbent government.

In their book The Verdict: Decoding India's Elections, analysing India's elections over the years, Prannoy Roy and Dorab Sopariwala divided India's electoral history into three phases: the pro-incumbency era (1952-1977), the anti-incumbency era (1977-2002) and the fifty: fifty era (2002-present). During the first 25 years, 82 per cent of incumbent governments were voted back to power. The "optimism" of 1952-1977 transformed into "anger" in the subsequent 25 years (1977-2002). Consequently, 71 per cent of incumbent state governments were voted out of power during these years.

Since 2002, in the "50:50 phase", in 75 assembly elections in medium and big-sized states, 50 per cent of governments were voted back, and a matching percentage voted out. Thus, there is no discernible bias towards either pro-incumbency or anti-incumbency. Voters started to differentiate between governments that performed and delivered on their promises and those that did not. Roy and Sopariwala argued that in the 50:50 phase, "perform or perish" is the new-voter driven reality.

The BJP's performance in the 50:50 phase is far from impressive. During 2014-2021, only 40 per cent of the BJP, or National Democratic Alliance (NDA), governments were voted back to power. In 10 assembly elections in medium and big-sized states from 2014-2021, the BJP-led NDA lost power in six states. The BJP or its alliance was able to retain a majority in only three states - Gujarat (2017), Maharashtra (2019) and Assam (2021).

In the state of Bihar, BJP and its senior alliance partner, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), managed to win a wafer-thin majority after being bailed out by women voters in the state. The BJP had joined the ruling alliance in Bihar in 2017, and the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state was mainly directed at Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

A closer look at the three instances where a BJP-led government retained a majority sheds more light on its vulnerability while defending its state governments. In Gujarat (2017), despite a high-decibel campaign and tall claims of crossing 150 seats, the BJP's tally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf fell from 117 to 99.

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance won a majority in Maharashtra, but a more in-depth analysis tells a different story. The NDA alliance, especially the BJP, benefited from Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)'s decision not to join the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance. If the VBA had joined them, it would have prevented a split in the anti-incumbency votes. In such a scenario, the Congress-NCP alliance would have won 25 more seats, and the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance would have fallen well short of the majority mark. The BJP's tally would have dropped to 85 from 105.

A similar split in opposition caused by the alliance of the newly formed Raijor Dal (RD) and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) helped the BJP-led NDA retain power in the 2021 Assam elections. In 14 seats across the state, the margin of victory for the NDA was lower than the votes polled by the AJP-RD candidates. Simply put, had the AJP-RD yielded to the Congress party's repeated demands of joining the grand-alliance, the Congress and its allies would have won a simple majority of 65 seats in the 126 member assembly.

It is also interesting to note that almost 70 per cent of the BJP's electoral victories since 2014 have been when the party was in the opposition/ challenging the incumbent government. Only 30 per cent of its victories have been when the party or its alliance was in power, that is, defending its incumbent government.

Thus, the seemingly invincible BJP has a chink in its armour - it struggles to win elections while defending its state governments. In 2022, the party will defend six states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur in the first half of the year and Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in November-December.

In an effort to counter anti-incumbency and improve its record while defending its state governments at the state level, the BJP's top brass has adopted a 'chop and change' approach, changing chief ministers in poll-bound states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand and even Karnataka (which goes to polls in April 2023).

In five of the six states where the BJP will be fighting to defend its governments, the Congress will be the principal challenger to the saffron party. A good showing will boost the plummeting stock of the Congress and again make it the anchor of the opposition's anti-BJP front. A poor performance will bolster the argument that the Congress is a spent force that cannot take on the BJP. The year 2022 could give us a peek into the future shape of India's polity.

(The writer is a freelance columnist based in Mumbai)

