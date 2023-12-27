2023 Climate power rankings: The year heat came to stay

For most of the centuries humans have despoiled Earth’s climate, the consequences have felt more like a “tomorrow” problem than a “now” problem. That delusion lost much of its power in 2023. Instead of passing the nightmares we’ve created on to children and foreigners, we were increasingly dealing with them ourselves.

Deadly heat waves gripped the world from Beijing to Phoenix. Corals cooked to death right on their reefs. Seeming climate havens caught fire or flooded. Wildfire smoke made people sick from hundreds of miles away.

The silver lining? It’s harder than ever to deny the reality of climate change and the need to make sure it doesn’t get too much worse. This was the hottest year in recorded human history, but climate scientists reminded us, a la Homer Simpson, that it was actually just the hottest year in recorded human history so far. We’ll remember it fondly as one of the pleasant ones.

The good news is that humans still have the power to decide how much less pleasant things will get. The bad news is that humans aren’t so great at “deciding.” Thus we got yet another year of competing forces wrangling over the planet’s future. Some of those forces even wrestled with themselves because, of course, many of us are part of both the problem and the solution.

What follows is the definitive ranking of the biggest players in an eventful 2023 for the climate. For better or worse.