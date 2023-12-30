2023, in sum and substance

As 2023 rides into sunset, some look at it fondly, while others are glad to see it’s back. Here are 17 reasons for this love-hate relationship with 2023:
1. G20. India’s G20 Presidency, marketed to Indians as a sign of Modiji’s global stature, is rotational. All members get to wield the G20 Sengol. The government spared no expense on this event. For the G20 Summit in Delhi, Modiji’s government spent over Rs 4,100 crore. Some were used to hide the capital’s poorer parts. A common feature of the G20 and supporting events was Mr Modi’s photo on hoardings.
2. Chandrayaan-3 Soft Moon Landing. The satellite’s positioning and eventual soft landing on August 23 were broadcast live. Millions watched this defining moment of Indian space technology and research. However, instead of witnessing the grande finale—the landing on the moon’s dark side—Indians were served Mr Modi’s smiling face. This success was an opportunity to forget the accomplishments of the last 75 years. Many attributed this achievement to prayers at various temples.
3. Sri Ram Mandir. L K Advani has been requested not to attend Sri Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishta ceremony, given his age. Advani’s Rath Yatra culminated in Babri Masjid’s demolition and riots. It paved the way for this new temple. Murli Manohar Joshi has been extended the same courtesy.
4. Bharat Jodo Yatra. To counter growing divisiveness, Rahul Gandhi spread the ideal of ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ across India. It brought people together, raised Rahul’s profile, and gave millions of people hope but did not translate into electoral success.
5. I.N.D.I.A. is the umbrella under which opposition parties have gathered to face off against the BJP in the 2024 general elections.
6. P. The humble alphabet P gained notoriety when the BJP labelled Rahul Gandhi Pappu. But 2023 had further infamy in store. Many Indians hoped PM Modi would not attend the cricket World Cup’s India-Australia finals at the Narendra Modi stadium, given what many believe is the consequence of his presence at earlier important events. When India lost, the term Panauti began doing the rounds.
7. Armed forces. Besides protecting India, Army soldiers on leave will now promote BJP government social schemes. Further, the Ministry of Defence has ordered the installation of 822 selfie points ‘that may contain’ Modiji’s image. Former Army Chief, General Naravane, stated that the BJP government’s Agnipath scheme took the armed forces by surprise.
8. The Places of Worship Act and Article 51 A will soon be history.
9. Six-–The number of unemployed Indians protesting in, and around, Parliament on December 13. They have been charged under UAPA.
10. 42%: The unemployment rate among recent Indian graduates. Reports of IIM students being unable to bag internships and just 10% of fresh engineering graduates finding jobs suggest deeper problems.
11. 143: The total number of opposition MPs, from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, suspended by the Chairman and Speaker of the Houses between December 15 and 20.
12. 20: The number of times Silkyara Tunnel collapsed in the 5 years before the November 12 collapse, which trapped 41 workers for 17 days. 12 rat-hole miners, a hazardous form of mining banned in India, finally rescued them.
13. Zero: The number of times Modiji gave a press conference in 2023; the number of times Modiji visited strife-torn Manipur and the number of emergency escape tunnels in the Silkyara tunnel.
14. 42: The number of campaign rallies featuring PM Modi.
15. Unknown: The number of camera persons in PM Modi’s entourage. India has seen them scurrying to capture his moves. The results of their hard work are lapped up by supporters, including the Indian media. Mindful of the difficulties faced by the media, Mr. Modi’s vehicle has a special feature that ensures he is seen in favourable light at night.
16. 57,951: The number of crorepatis added in the last three years, according to the Income Tax Department. According to Henley & Partners’ Private Wealth Migration Report, 6,500 Indian millionaires are giving up their passports in 2023. According to the Reserve Bank of India, bank savings, cash, and investments shrank to 5.1% of GDP, the lowest in almost 50 years. The World Inequality Report 2022 states, ‘India stands out as a poor and very unequal country with an affluent elite.’
17. Most Popular Global Leader: Result of a survey of citizens rating the leader of their respective countries. It is not a global vote of various leaders, as Machiavellianly hinted in India. Of the Indians sampled, 76% approved of Modi. 66% of Mexicans polled rated their president positively. Consequently, Modi once again became the ‘Most Popular Global Leader.’
A new year gives the country a chance to reboot and start afresh. But will India? Here’s wishing all of us the very best in 2024.
