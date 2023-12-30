2023, in sum and substance

16. 57,951: The number of crorepatis added in the last three years, according to the Income Tax Department. According to Henley & Partners’ Private Wealth Migration Report, 6,500 Indian millionaires are giving up their passports in 2023. According to the Reserve Bank of India, bank savings, cash, and investments shrank to 5.1% of GDP, the lowest in almost 50 years. The World Inequality Report 2022 states, ‘India stands out as a poor and very unequal country with an affluent elite.’