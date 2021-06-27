25 years ago: June 28, 1996

Hegde supporters must leave: Gowda

BANGALORE, June 27

LAUNCHING a fierce attack on expelled Janata Dal leader Ramakrishna Hegde and his followers, Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today said a warm send-off awaited all party men who wished to join the “Navanirman” movement (of Mr Hegde). He made it clear that he would not allow associates of the movement to stay with the party and damage it without naming Mr Hegde even once while addressing elected representatives and office-bearers of the party. Mr Gowda minced no words while venting his spleen on Mr Hegde and his sympathisers.