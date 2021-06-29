25 years ago: June 29, 1996

Jalappa quits in a huff over being made minister of state

NEW DELHI, June 28

The 28-day old H D Deve Gowda ministry received a jolt today within minutes of its first expansion as senior Karnataka leader R L Jalappa put in his papers, obviously upset with not being given a Cabinet rank. Though the Junior rank given to him took the senior leader by surprise just as he sat among the seats meant for new ministers, Mr Jalappa took the oath of office and secrecy but within no time he was seen writing something on a small sheet of paper and handing it over to the prime minister.