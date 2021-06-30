25 years ago: June 30, 1996

25 years ago: June 30, 1996

Hemavathi water for Tumkur, Tiptur

BANGALORE, June 29

Major Irrigation Minister K N Nage Gowda today said that drinking water would start flowing from the Hemavathi canal from tomorrow to Tumkur and Tiptur from the Tumkur branch canal. Mr Nage Gowda told newsmen here that water would be let into the Bugudanahalli tank for Tumkur and Eechanur tank for Tiptur from the Hemavathi-Tumkur branch canal. With the supply of water to these towns, Prime Minister Deve Gowda had fulfilled his promise to the people that drinking water supply to these towns would start before July 1.

