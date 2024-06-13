3 ideas for Modi 3.0

The second important area for the government to focus on is small entrepreneurs. There are an estimated 70 million enterprises, each employing 1-20 employees. These are sought to be brought into the formal sector via Udyam registrations and into the net of the Goods and Services Tax Network. The main challenges of small and tiny businesses are four: Access to credit and working capital, access to markets, access to technology, and financial and tax literacy. The first requires that their Udyam registration be linked to the GST Network, to ensure automatic enforcement of ‘no payment delay beyond 45 days’, as mandated by the MSME Act of 2006. In practice, the small suppliers are squeezed by their big customers, against whom the supplier has no recourse, because often that is the only one and repeat customer. Hence, we can use the digital technology to ensure payment discipline. The estimated

size of delayed payments in the country is close to Rs 10 lakh crore. It will provide a shot in the arm to the small entrepreneur if such a legislation and mechanism is implemented by the central government.