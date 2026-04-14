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40 years on, Melghat still starves as courts plead with indifferent governments

40 years on, Melghat still starves as courts plead with indifferent governments

Melghat’s agony and Gadchiroli’s fight reveal the double standard of Maharashtra’s tribal policy
Jyoti Punwani
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:07 IST
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