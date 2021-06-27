50 years ago: June 28, 1971

  • Jun 27 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 01:56 ist

Sukhadia stands by his decision to lay down office

JAIPUR. June 27

Mr MOHANLAL Sukhadia, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, announced at a meeting of Ministers and the Legislature Congress Party executive today that he was resigning from the Chief Ministership after enjoying unchallenged supremacy for 17 years. Tears rolled down Mr Sukhadia’s cheeks when he begged of his colleagues in a choked voice not to be angry with him for taking the decision. “I only want your love and affection as in the past,” he said. The doyen of chief ministers in India, said, “am not going to take political sanyas.”

Rajasthan

