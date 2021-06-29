50 years ago: June 29, 1971

Yahya announces plan to impose new Constitution

NEW DELHI June 28

PRESIDENT YAHYA KHAN today disclosed plans to impose a new constitution of his own on Pakistan to change the complexion of the National Assembly by disqualifying an unspecified number of Awami League members and holding byelection to fill their seats. In a broadcast— his first since he announced the army crackdown on East Bengal on March 26, General Yahya Khan made it clear that the new Constitution, already under preparation by a committee of experts, would be designed to hold the two wings united in an Islamic Republic.