60,000 years of history is facing economic reality

Very few Australians have or will ever visit this part of the country. Arnhem Land’s vastness is bewildering: almost 100,000 square kilometres (37,000 square miles) of sparsely populated land owned by Indigenous communities under native title acts. You need a permit to enter. It’s roughly a 12-hour plane trip from Sydney via Darwin, about as long as it would take to fly to Dubai. To drive from Darwin — Northern Territory’s

capital — would take equally as long via mostly unsealed roads. Flying out of the local Gove Airport at night, you don’t see a single light below.