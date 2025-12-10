Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
8.2% growth is good. Now read fine print

8.2% growth is good. Now read fine print

Fast growth does not equal strong foundations; the IMF’s Grade C is a reminder.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 19:20 IST
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 19:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us