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A Rs 100-Dollar | A weaker rupee affects every Indian differently

A Rs 100-Dollar | A weaker rupee affects every Indian differently

A Rs 100-dollar would not automatically signal an economic crisis. India’s macroeconomic fundamentals today are far stronger than during earlier periods of currency stress
Srinath Sridharan
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:37 IST
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