<p>The prospect of the rupee touching Rs 100 against the US dollar no longer feels entirely hypothetical. Exchange rates are often seen not merely as financial indicators, but as reflections of national confidence, policy credibility, and household purchasing power. That is why every sharp <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/rupee-slips-13-paise-to-hit-fresh-lifetime-low-of-9683-against-us-dollar-4009860">fall in the rupee</a> quickly moves from dealing rooms into drawing-room conversations and political debate.</p><p>A Rs 100-dollar would not automatically signal an economic crisis. India’s macroeconomic fundamentals today are far stronger than during earlier periods of currency stress. If depreciation is driven more by speculative outflows and weakening sentiment than by economic fundamentals, policymakers cannot afford to treat it casually.</p><p>Recent remarks by economist Arvind Panagariya that “<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/100-is-just-a-number-economist-arvind-panagariya-tells-rbi-not-to-lose-sleep-over-rupee-slide-4012149">100 is just a number</a>” were, therefore, bound to provoke reactions. He argued that central banks should not recklessly exhaust foreign exchange reserves merely to defend psychologically important currency levels.</p>.As rupee nears 100-per-US dollar mark, focus on inflation, energy bills.<p>That view carries merit because India today is not facing the kind of foreign exchange crisis it confronted decades ago. Inflation remains relatively contained, the current account deficit is manageable, and foreign exchange reserves still provide a meaningful cushion. India’s economy is far larger and more resilient than it was during earlier periods of currency instability.</p><p><strong>Confidence matters in currency markets</strong></p><p>The current pressure on the rupee is not being driven only by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/petrol-diesel-cng-prices-hiked-third-time-in-eight-days-4013761">oil prices</a> or trade deficits. A significant part of the recent weakness has come from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/foreign-portfolio-investors-sell-rs-48905-crore-from-equities-in-first-11-days-of-april-3965658">sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors</a> in Indian markets. Currency markets are shaped as much by sentiment as by economic fundamentals. When investors pull money out rapidly, the rupee weakens further, which in turn creates fear of additional losses and triggers more selling. Such self-reinforcing cycles can sometimes push currencies beyond what underlying economic conditions justify. This is why many economists believe India should resist excessive depreciation rather than assume markets always behave rationally.</p><p>The Reserve Bank of India has historically followed a pragmatic middle path — neither rigidly defending the rupee nor allowing disorderly volatility. A Rs 100 exchange rate, if reached gradually amid broader global USD strength, is manageable. But if it is reached through speculative panic and unchecked capital outflows, the consequences can become far more damaging for inflation, markets, and public confidence.</p><p><strong>Citizens feel currency weakness first</strong></p><p>For ordinary citizens, a weakening rupee is experienced not through economic theory, but through rising costs and shrinking purchasing power.</p><p>India’s vulnerability to a weakening rupee stems from the sheer scale of its import dependence. The country imports nearly 85% of its crude oil needs, besides substantial volumes of natural gas, edible oils, electronics, semiconductors, industrial machinery, and defence equipment. India’s annual merchandise imports today exceed $700 billion. Since a large share of these purchases is denominated in dollars, every sharp movement in the USD-INR exchange rate quickly feeds into domestic costs.</p><p>A Rs 100-dollar, therefore, does not remain confined to currency markets or foreign travel budgets. It raises the cost of fuel, transportation, fertilisers, power generation, manufacturing inputs, and consumer goods across the economy. What begins as exchange-rate pressure eventually travels into household inflation, affecting everyday living costs for millions of Indians.</p><p>A middle-class family may first notice it through higher petrol bills and costlier airline tickets. Families planning overseas education suddenly face sharply higher expenses because every dollar payment requires significantly more rupees. Imported medicines, mobile phones, and household appliances become more expensive.</p><p>Small businesses are affected, too. Manufacturers dependent on imported machinery or components often see margins shrink quickly. Even businesses that do not import directly face rising transportation and operating costs.</p><p><strong>Inflation’s domino effect</strong></p><p>The burden falls hardest on lower-income households because inflation in essentials leaves little room for adjustment. Many households often absorb the shock through reduced savings and lower consumption.</p><p>The impact can spread even further across the economy. Hospitals dependent on imported medical equipment and diagnostic technology may face higher operating costs, eventually adding pressure on healthcare expenses and insurance premiums. Construction and infrastructure costs can rise as imported machinery, energy-linked materials, and industrial inputs become more expensive. Firms reliant on overseas software tools, cloud infrastructure, or foreign capital may also face additional financial strain. If inflation remains elevated, interest rates could stay higher for longer, affecting home loans, EMIs, and business borrowing costs. Rising diesel and fertiliser prices may also increase pressure on farm economics and rural household consumption, extending the effects of currency weakness well beyond urban India.</p><p>There is also a psychological dimension that policymakers cannot ignore. Indians instinctively associate the rupee’s strength with the country’s economic standing. A rapid slide toward Rs 100 a dollar can, therefore, create anxiety disproportionate to the number itself. Consumers become cautious, businesses delay investments, and investors shift savings toward gold or dollar-linked assets because they fear further instability.</p><p>Financial markets react similarly. Foreign investors may continue to withdraw funds if they expect further depreciation. Bond markets may begin pricing in higher inflation risks. Indian companies carrying foreign currency debt could face rising repayment burdens.</p><p>But a weaker rupee does bring some economic advantages.</p><p>India’s software exporters, pharmaceutical firms, textile manufacturers, tourism operators, and other export-oriented industries could become more competitive globally. Overseas remittances sent by Indians working abroad would gain value in rupee terms. India may also become more attractive to global manufacturers seeking alternatives to China.</p><p>But these benefits emerge gradually. The inflationary impact on ordinary citizens is usually immediate and far more visible.</p><p><strong>Prudence must defeat panic</strong></p><p>India’s response to a weakening rupee must avoid both extremes. Aggressively defending every exchange-rate level by rapidly exhausting foreign exchange reserves would be unwise. But signalling indifference toward sharp depreciation would be equally risky, especially if markets begin interpreting it as policy hesitation. The wiser approach lies in measured intervention combined with stronger long-term economic discipline. The government can continue rationalising energy pricing, discouraging non-essential imports such as gold, and strengthening domestic manufacturing competitiveness so that India becomes less vulnerable to imported inflation over time.</p><p>Most importantly, India’s public debate on the rupee needs greater maturity. Large economies cannot reduce national confidence to one symbolic exchange-rate number. Exchange rates matter, but they are not the sole measure of economic strength. What ultimately matters is whether citizens and investors believe the economy remains stable, credible, and competently managed during periods of global uncertainty.</p><p><em><strong>Srinath Sridharan is a corporate adviser and independent director on corporate boards. X: @ssmumbai.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)</em></p>