Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A Bill against conversion, a blow against freedom

A Bill against conversion, a blow against freedom

A private decision made public — the politics of marriage in the age of Hindutva
Jyoti Punwani
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:15 IST
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BJPMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us