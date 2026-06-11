A biryani, a tasteless joke, and India’s aversion to reform

<p>Last week, a 22-year-old man in Gurugram went viral on the internet after making a tasteless joke about a biryani date at a stand-up comedy show. As I watched the controversy unfold, I could not help but reflect on the ironies and paradoxes it contained.</p>.<p>In one sense, a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram should embody a modern, globalised, and urban India. This is where young, educated, working professionals, who have grown up in a deeply serious and somewhat uptight country, come for a laugh. The laughter is intended to be an act of rebellion against society’s rigid norms.</p>.<p>Yet, the joke the young man cracked reflected in the worst way possible the most repressive norms practised in Indian society – rolling up sexism, objectification, and materialism, all in one.</p>.'Give me a chance': Comedian Pranit More apologises over '370 Biryani' controversy.<p>In the aftermath of the joke, the authorities and critics fixated on the individual, filed criminal charges against him, and even went after his employer. One political leader scolded him for “violating societal boundaries”.</p>.<p>But what the leader missed mentioning is that the young man did, in fact, accurately represent some of the country’s most widely practised societal norms: that romantic relationships are implicitly transactional, and that when the man brings money to the table, he is entitled to extract whatever he wills from his woman.</p>.<p>For several married women in India, this is their lived reality. Young women are pulled out of colleges and married off before they have the chance to secure their own financial independence. They become beholden to their husbands and their families. The girl’s own parents consider her a liability in turn. That is why dowry, marital rape, and domestic abuse remain live issues in Indian courts and in its Parliament.</p>.<p>Ordinarily, when a controversy such as this hits the internet, people outrage and fume for a couple of weeks and then promptly move on. Already, the man in question has been fired from his job, and the comedian who hosted him has left social media, meaning the fumes will soon dissipate.</p>.<p>But that’s the easy way out. If India is serious about solving the longstanding problems underneath, its society must introspect candidly and self-critically.</p>.<p>That is the hard part that no one is ready for. In contemporary Indian society, any attempt to criticise problematic social practices is met with a forceful and visceral firewall.</p>.<p>Last month, when a Norwegian journalist asked an Indian diplomat about human rights concerns in India, the diplomat promptly retorted that India is a 5,000-year-old civilisation. Closer to home, when young activists vent their frustrations, they are termed “cockroaches”. When young couples fight for the marriage they want – across religious or caste lines, or even for different traditions and rituals within the same community – they often must elope or sometimes be killed.</p>.<p>All of these are gross overreactions of differing scales, but they all betray a deep-seated belief: that the reputation of a society, community or country must be actively defended, and that any criticism of its practices or norms represents a threat to its very existence.</p>.<p>By extending this logic, members of the society, community or country must also be forced to stay in line, because if they fall out of line, then these practices and norms would eventually die.</p>.<p>In truth, a good social norm, belief system, or practice does not need to be actively defended; it defends itself because it is logical, fulfilling, and meaningful to follow.</p>.<p>The retrenched sexist attitude betrayed by the biryani joke is also enabled by the same social firewall. Conservative voices often claim that they are curtailing the ambitions, careers or educations of young women to protect traditional family values from corrosive Western influences. Yet, by disempowering women and making it impossible to question or challenge the status quo, they also stamp out the social reform which is necessary to move past sexism and misogyny.</p>.<p>In all fairness, this is not really the Indian way. BR Ambedkar fought against the caste system in the country by questioning mainstream religious beliefs. Raja Ram Mohan Roy followed the same revolutionary path to wage war on sati and child marriage. Swami Vivekananda posed the same existential questions to society when he campaigned against untouchability and for women’s rights.</p>.<p>All these men are today India’s heroes. Perhaps India still has it in it to produce one more of them. And then another. And then yet another.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a student of all things global and, self-confessedly, master of none, notwithstanding his Columbia Master’s, a stint with the UN and with monarchs in the Middle East.)</em></p><p>\r(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>