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A biryani, a tasteless joke, and India’s aversion to reform

A biryani, a tasteless joke, and India’s aversion to reform

In the aftermath of the joke, the authorities and critics fixated on the individual, filed criminal charges against him, and even went after his employer.
Mohamed Zeeshan
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 19:30 IST
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