<p>Every daughter carries her father’s silent strength in her heart, and the moment she walks away from him after her wedding is among the most emotional passages of her life. While the mother–daughter bond is often celebrated as a team of women, the bond between father and daughter speaks in unspoken words – felt deeply in the soul, yet rarely expressed aloud. </p>.<p>Like many women, there came a day when I had to leave my parents’ home and step into my new one. The acceptance was confusing; everything happened so quickly that by the time I realised I was getting married, it was already over. As an introvert, I was frightened—surrounded by new faces, unsure of whom to speak to. Amid the attes, mavas, chikkammas, and chikkappas, I found one friend: Veena Atte, my husband’s maternal aunt. </p>.<p>Taller than me by just a few millimetres, with godhi banna sadharana maikattu, as they say in Kannada, she carried herself with a smile that lit up every room. She broke the stereotype that countless TV serials reinforce that an atte must be intimidating. With her warmth, she gave me the space to share anything—trivial or profound—and became my confidante. </p>.Faith, love, and filial duty.<p>Atte began her career nearly 35 years ago, at a time when working women were rare in most families. As a central government employee, her life was marked by transfers and demanding schedules. She once had to leave her infant daughter just months after birth to report back to duty. </p><p>People spoke, but few understood the necessity of her work. Two decades ago, without WhatsApp or video calls, only a mother could know the ache of wondering whether her child had eaten or slept well while living miles away. </p><p>Though she saw her daughter only once in a blue moon, she ensured their bond never weakened. Her little one found comfort in her father’s lap and when he was busy, discovered joy in the embrace of her aunts. </p>.<p>Now, after years of service, atte is in Bengaluru, completing her final days as a scientist in the Department of Geology. From the time I have known her, she has defined simplicity. Whether in light cotton saris at work or modest salwars at home, she has never sought grandeur—her elegance lies in restraint.</p>.<p>With retirement, life offers her a gift she once missed: to relive her daughter’s childhood through her granddaughter, a mirror image of her little girl. </p>.<p>She isn’t just my husband’s aunt—she is my friend, my guide, and a living example of strength wrapped in simplicity.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>