A bond win is good, but India needs a credibility boost

At the end of 2022, foreigners owned a little more than $7 billion of bonds that have now become eligible for index inclusion. That figure has gone up this year in anticipation of the move, and will increase further before the formal entry into JPMorgan’s benchmark. And this is just the beginning. FTSE Russell has the nation’s bonds on watch for inclusion in its emerging-market gauge. Similarly, a possible weighting of 0.6 per cent-0.7 per cent in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index could lead to anywhere between $12 billion and $14 billion in inflows, HSBC Group Holdings Plc economists estimate. (Bloomberg Opinion and Bloomberg Index Services Ltd. are both owned by Bloomberg LP.)