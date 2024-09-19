A call for moral excellence and social justice

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated every year, though the date changes according to the lunar calendar. Peace was a guiding principle of Prophet Muhammad’s character. His message of respecting all religions remains alive to this day and continues to inspire humanity.
In a world that increasingly craves peace, justice, nonviolence, and humanity, the Prophet’s teachings are becoming more relevant with each passing moment. Prophet Muhammad placed great emphasis on character building, moral and social excellence, strong family ties, and the dignity of labour. He believed that every good deed was a form of charity: smiling at others, showing the way to a lost person, removing obstacles such as thorns and stones from the path, assisting the blind, helping a person mount their animal, speaking kind words, and responding to questions with gentleness. Even small acts, such as comforting someone or offering guidance, were viewed as charitable deeds.
He often said, “Children are the flowers of God.” He gave special honour and respect to parents. In the Qur’an, he is referred to as a mercy to all mankind. The Prophet gave great importance to family ties. He said, “The best of you is the one who is best to his wife.” Likewise, the best woman is one whose husband is pleased with her.
The Prophet emphasised maintaining good relations with neighbours and visiting the sick. He taught that supporting one’s community and showing compassion towards others strengthens social bonds. In a society founded on moral values, vices such as gambling and drinking have no place. He also felt strongly about oral hygiene and cleanliness, famously saying, “Cleanliness is half of faith.”
He taught that under no circumstances should one become angry. He encouraged his followers to earn their livelihood through honest trade and by the work of their own hands, honouring the dignity of labour. One of his sayings is, “Pay the labourer his wages before his sweat dries.”
Anyone who claims to be a follower of the Prophet on the path to paradise must adopt these qualities; otherwise, their belief will remain superficial, merely acknowledging him as an example without truly embodying his teachings. His teachings extended beyond faith; they addressed every aspect of human interaction. Prophet Muhammad (S) is revered for his exemplary character and leadership, which serve as a model for millions around the world. His traits encompass moral, ethical, and social dimensions.