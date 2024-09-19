A call for moral excellence and social justice

He taught that under no circumstances should one become angry. He encouraged his followers to earn their livelihood through honest trade and by the work of their own hands, honouring the dignity of labour. One of his sayings is, “Pay the labourer his wages before his sweat dries.”

Anyone who claims to be a follower of the Prophet on the path to paradise must adopt these qualities; otherwise, their belief will remain superficial, merely acknowledging him as an example without truly embodying his teachings. His teachings extended beyond faith; they addressed every aspect of human interaction. Prophet Muhammad (S) is revered for his exemplary character and leadership, which serve as a model for millions around the world. His traits encompass moral, ethical, and social dimensions.