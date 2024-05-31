A case for balance, and a balance of power

The country’s political landscape is polarised between two distinct factions: the Modi bhakts, who ardently support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and the Modi sceptics or critics, who are in opposition and advocate for a broader and inclusive India. The former group is seen to be associated with ideologies like Hindutva, or criticised as engaging in minorities’ bashing, while the latter is linked with principles of secularism, or accused of appeasing the minorities.
However, such categorisations oversimplify a complex political reality. This binary classification often leads discussions astray, often devolving into divisive rhetoric and ad hominem attacks. They focus more on subjective interpretations, personal affiliations and ideological labels, rather than empirical evidence, objective observations, governmental actions, and societal behaviours.
By reducing political discourse to simplistic labels, there’s a danger of losing sight of the substantive issues at hand. It is essential for the public discourse to shift toward a more nuanced understanding of political dynamics, focusing on facts, concrete actions, and their real-world consequences, rather than falling prey to polarising narratives and identity-based classifications.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has experienced significant advancements in two crucial sectors, namely physical infrastructure and the use of digital technology. The Modi government has demonstrated commitment towards driving progress in these domains, marking notable milestones and reshaping the nation’s landscape.
In the realm of infrastructure, India has witnessed growth and modernisation. Ambitious projects, such as the construction of highways, railways, airports, ports, and border infrastructure have been initiated and executed, some with remarkable efficiency. These developments have improved connectivity within the country and helped keep up economic growth, facilitated trade, and enhanced the quality of life for millions of Indians. The government’s emphasis on infrastructure has laid a solid foundation for future growth.
Simultaneously, the Modi administration has spearheaded a digital revolution in India, leveraging technology for governance and to drive growth. The Digital India initiative has played a pivotal role in bridging the urban-rural divide, promote e-governance, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. The proliferation of smartphones, widespread internet connectivity, and the adoption of digital payment systems have transformed the way Indians access information, conduct their business, and interact with the government.
The Modi government’s relentless pursuit of progress in infrastructure and digital domains has garnered some acclaim both domestically and internationally. These efforts have not only propelled India towards becoming a major global economic presence but have also improved the lives of millions of citizens, laying the groundwork for the future.
At some level, there’s also acknowledgment that India’s macroeconomic growth figures appear favourable, particularly when compared to global growth indices.
Upon closer scrutiny, however, the aforementioned indicators reveal an underbelly. The progress in infrastructure has been marred by allegations of blatant crony capitalism. Furthermore, despite advancements in infrastructure and digital sectors, there hasn’t been a substantial creation of widespread employment opportunities. Unemployment rates remain high, alongside a notable increase in income inequality and disappointing performance in poverty and hunger indices. Additionally, fiscal management concerns, including mounting debt, steep inflation, and extensive debt write-offs, contribute to a less sanguine outlook.
Even the substantial increase in the Sensex, from 25,000 to 75,000 (based on 1979-80 values) during the BJP government’s 10-year term, may initially seem impressive. However, upon closer examination, the implied compounded annual growth rate of 8.15% emerges as one of the lowest among all prime ministerial tenures. It is just that 75,000 looks like a number big enough to be impressive.
On the flip side, the truth reveals a series of significant missteps in governance, including an impetuous and disastrous demonetisation move and shoddy implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which have exacerbated the country’s economic mismanagement, especially in the SME sectors. Equally troubling is the lack of transparency surrounding initiatives such as the PM-CARES Fund and the Electoral Bonds Scheme for political funding. The Electoral Bonds Scheme, which was struck down by the Supreme Court, was a clear case of ‘institutionalised corruption’ and an abdication of moral responsibility, with evidence of quid pro quo being reported in the media in a number of cases.
Additionally, there’s a worrying trend of prioritising dominance at any cost, exemplified by actions such as the use of government machinery to jail opposition leaders and the appointment of partisan individuals to key positions, even within institutions like the Election Commission and the Enforcement Directorate, to name a few. Most alarmingly, perhaps, there is a pattern of fostering divisions in society along ethnic and religious lines, evident in the enactment of laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that could arguably institutionalise such divides with administrative support.
Despite the Prime Minister’s apparent lack of accountability, exemplified by the absence of even a single open press conference throughout his two terms, many anticipate that Modi and the NDA will secure a majority in the upcoming election. This projection stems from several factors: the belated unity and mobilisation of the Opposition, the polarisation generated by certain governmental actions and inactions, and the substantial financial resources at the disposal of the BJP for the elections. Additionally, the reported meticulous management of voter lists, often fraught with missing names and errors, further bolsters the likelihood of a third term for the BJP/NDA.
Our optimism lies in the belief that the result of the ongoing election is far from a foregone conclusion. Irrespective of which side wins the numbers to form the next government, we hope that there is a sufficient balance of power between the government and the Opposition. This balance should reflect not only the will of the people but also impose the necessary checks and balances on any further deterioration of the prevailing toxic socio-political environment in the country, making it challenging for anyone to enact legislative changes that could harm the fundamental fabric of our nation and impair our nation’s core values and democratic principles as enshrined in the Constitution.
(Vinit Taneja is a management consultant; V Raghunathan is an
author-academician)