A case for balance, and a balance of power

Our optimism lies in the belief that the result of the ongoing election is far from a foregone conclusion. Irrespective of which side wins the numbers to form the next government, we hope that there is a sufficient balance of power between the government and the Opposition. This balance should reflect not only the will of the people but also impose the necessary checks and balances on any further deterioration of the prevailing toxic socio-political environment in the country, making it challenging for anyone to enact legislative changes that could harm the fundamental fabric of our nation and impair our nation’s core values and democratic principles as enshrined in the Constitution.