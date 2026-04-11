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A case for continuing the Public Interest Litigation

A case for continuing the Public Interest Litigation

In a country with unequal access to justice, the PIL is a lifeline. Fix its flaws, don’t dismantle the system
Priyamvadha Shivaji
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:53 IST
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:53 IST
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