A case for simultaneous elections

‘One Nation, One Election’ has been on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s to-do list ever since he took office in 2014. Now, the Union government has set up a panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore its possibility.
In 2015, the Union government sent a note to the 31-member standing committee for law and justice which was chaired by this author. Of the 31, 11 were from the Rajya Sabha and 20 from Lok Sabha, representing various political parties. The committee sought the views of the public, as well as the views of national and regional political parties, on the matter. The views of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and that of NGO’s working on electoral reforms were sought. The committee also toured various regions to gather feedback and make the process as consultative as we could.
Finally, we called all the Members of Parliament to get their feedback. It was after these extensive consultations that we submitted Report Number 79: ‘Feasibility of Holding Simultaneous Elections to the House of People (Lok Sabha) and State Legislative Assemblies’ on December 17, 2015. The report was sent to the Niti Aayog, which has concurred with the committee’s views.
A brief background is required to understand the history of simultaneous polls. Till 1967, four simultaneous polls were held to the Lok Sabha and the state legislatives. In the subsequent polls, this went out of sync because assemblies were dissolved, and early polls were called in these states.
If the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government decides to go ahead with its plan for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, constitutional amendments will be required. Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a six-month period before or after the parliamentary election can be clubbed together with the general elections. This is allowed in the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This would synchronise the assembly elections in about 16 states with the general elections. This would be the first step.
In the second step, the remaining assembly polls can be conducted after two-and-a-half years. It will be useful to assess the incumbent Union government halfway through its term. In this manner, the whole nation will come under one election cycle, as was the case prior to 1967.
That said, there are reasons to believe that the Modi government is not serious about simultaneous elections — because, if it was, the government would have applied the committee’s recommendations in 2016 assembly elections, in the 2019 general elections, and subsequent elections to bring together all elections.
To rush now it appears that the government is not committed to bring about this change in a meaningful and constructive manner. The coming together of various opposition parties to form the I.N.D.I.A alliance seem to have caught the ruling party unawares, and now it is attempting to create a wedge between I.N.D.I.A members ruling different states.
Parliament would find it difficult to pass the amendment, and judicial scrutiny could also halt/delay the process.
Many political parties, especially the regional ones, are opposed to the proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election’ fearing that national issues could overshadow regional concerns and tilt the balance in favour of national parties, especially the ruling party at the Centre with deep pockets. However, it must be noted that in the first four elections — in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967 — when simultaneous elections were held, many regional parties marked their presence and stood their ground against the Congress.
In 2011, the United Kingdom Parliament enacted the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, which ensures a five-year interval between general elections. According to the Act, a no confidence motion when presented should also confirm an alternate government within 14 days, failing which early elections will be called. This saw the Conservative Party change three Prime Ministers in a single five-year term without going for the polls.
Currently, the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Bill 2021-22 is being discussed to repeal this 2011 Act.
(E M Sudarsana Natchiappan is a former Union minister and senior advocate, Supreme Court of India)
