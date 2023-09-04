A case for simultaneous elections

Finally, we called all the Members of Parliament to get their feedback. It was after these extensive consultations that we submitted Report Number 79: ‘Feasibility of Holding Simultaneous Elections to the House of People (Lok Sabha) and State Legislative Assemblies’ on December 17, 2015. The report was sent to the Niti Aayog, which has concurred with the committee’s views.

A brief background is required to understand the history of simultaneous polls. Till 1967, four simultaneous polls were held to the Lok Sabha and the state legislatives. In the subsequent polls, this went out of sync because assemblies were dissolved, and early polls were called in these states.

If the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government decides to go ahead with its plan for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, constitutional amendments will be required. Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a six-month period before or after the parliamentary election can be clubbed together with the general elections. This is allowed in the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This would synchronise the assembly elections in about 16 states with the general elections. This would be the first step.