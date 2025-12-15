<p class="bodytext">Walking through Chickpet on any given day feels a little like stepping through a fold in time. The narrow lanes carry a mercantile history that has thrived for over 250 years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the year draws to a close and Christmas inches closer, the market folds the season into its steady, centuries-old rhythm, letting the old and the new brush past each other without ceremony. The densely packed lanes slip easily into their older identities. One bend leads you into a world ruled entirely by scent: long, smoky black elaichi; knobbly dry ginger; mountains of dates and raisins; and cashews in every grade imaginable. If you’re preparing a Christmas plum cake, this is the lane that will save you.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Here, a woman bargaining for figs stands beside a chef buying in bulk, while a newly married couple debates which cashew size counts as “premium”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the midst of this choreographed chaos, a delivery boy slides through with a handcart, his movements elastic, almost boneless. As you meander deeper, you meet traders whose family histories branch out across the country. A Marwari shopkeeper breaks into fluent Kannada so effortlessly that you’d mistake him for a local—until he lands on one gently rounded consonant that reveals his roots.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Last week, I found myself crammed into one of Chickpet’s overflowing passageways, waiting to pick up a set of Christmas tree balls from Sapthagiri Stores. The lane was barely wide enough for one person, yet as in every Indian market, five people insisted on fitting through at once. While I waited, three elderly women squeezed in. Peering past me and then over two more heads, they called out in unison, “Appa illva? My family has been buying from him for 35 years!” The young woman behind the counter laughed. “Ayyo! He’s upstairs only, aunty. You can go to the fifth floor.” “Fifth floor-auntee?” one exclaimed. “When we first came here, there was only one floor!” “And one bulb!” another added, setting off a round of laughter.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Next door, Ali Brothers had lined their entrance with stars shaped like chrysanthemums, strings of silver beads, and balls the size of coconuts. Here, it feels perfectly natural that Muslim shopkeepers sell Christmas ornaments, Hindu traders stock Eid fineries, and Jain families set out lanterns for Deepavali. Chickpet isn’t performing diversity; it simply lives it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Chickpet is less a marketplace and more a living archive of the city’s cultural negotiations. No celebration belongs to one community; instead, they move from shop to shop, lane to lane, hand to hand, like light passing through different windows. In a city that often speaks of old and new Bengaluru as though they are estranged cousins, Chickpet reminds us that coexistence is a daily practice, held together by decades of “Where is your father? We’ve been coming here for 35 years.”</p>