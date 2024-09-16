A civilisation founded on multilingualism

It is established that domestic cattle were used in the northwest part of South Asia by the seventh millennium BCE following which, by the third millennium BCE, cattle pastoralism was quite common in the Indus Valley and adjoining areas. What is interesting to note here is that agrarian communities, which spread over India prior to the second millennium BCE had their languages — Homo sapiens have been using complex languages for the past 70,000 years. In fact, the ability for acquisition of language was one of the factors that made prehistoric migrations possible at all.