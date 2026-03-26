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A clash behind the curtain: How diplomacy saved BEL’s cultural festival

When a star performance overran, diplomacy had to take centre stage.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 20:59 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 20:59 IST
OpinionRight in the middle

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