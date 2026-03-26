<p class="bodytext">I recall a time when large industrial houses such as HAL, MICO, ITI and KEC in Bengaluru were also significant cultural forces. Bharat Electronics, a multi-unit company with a country-wide presence was -- and remains-- one of them. My tenure as president of the Fine Arts Club of BEL, in my later years of service, was filled with memorable incidents, some of them quite challenging.</p>.<p class="bodytext">One such occasion was a grand four-day inter-unit cultural festival held in Kuvempu Kalakshetra, a state-of-the-art auditorium in the city. As a senior officer and president of the host unit’s cultural club, the responsibility for the smooth conduct of the event rested on my shoulders. The company’s top brass attended in full strength, watching employees they knew only as skilled professionals reveal their artistic flair. As one senior officer aptly remarked, “It was a miniature India, displaying its cultural heritage through diverse mediums and languages.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Each unit had a one-hour slot to showcase its talent. On the inaugural day, the team from Unit M took the stage first and captivated the audience with a variety of performances. Their final act-- a solo folk dance by a talented artist – held the audience spellbound.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Encouraged by the enthusiastic response, the performer continued beyond his allotted time. Repeated warning bells failed to stop him. The team from Unit K, scheduled next, grew impatient in the green room and compelled the stage manager to lower the curtain. The abrupt halt shocked the audience and infuriated the team.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sensing some trouble, I rushed to the green room only to find Team M agitated and preparing to stage a protest against what they saw as an insult to their star performer. They even threatened to boycott the evening dinner hosted by the management. We were confident of pacifying them and resolving the situation – the fault after all lay with them – but communication proved difficult. They spoke only their mother tongue and were in no mood to listen.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Fortunately, an officer from their unit, who had sensed the tension, followed me backstage. Using all our conciliating skills and his rapport with the team, we managed to bring the situation under control, calm the team and heave a huge sigh of relief. While all this was going on backstage, we completely missed Team K’s enthralling performance, as was evident by the resounding applause they were getting. Even so, we had the quiet satisfaction of having saved the day for our organisation.</p>