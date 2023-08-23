A cloud over our democracy

In the ongoing legal battle between the elected Delhi government and the appointed Lt Governor over administration rights, the SC rightfully favoured the elected government. To eschew the SC’s decision, the Union government enacted the bill, raising concerns about the validity of the SC’s orders, as the government could employ this tactic against any unfavourable verdict. This adds significance to the opposition-ruled states’ claim that the Centre is running a proxy government through its governors. The bill regarding the appointment of ECs also supports this viewpoint. The SC had stressed that the new law should ensure the EC’s independence. However, it eliminates the CJI from the committee, leaving the leader of the Opposition in a passive role, while the cabinet minister appointed by the government is more likely to align with the PM’s views.