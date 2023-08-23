A cloud over our democracy

The proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament resembled a drama to many, complete with histrionics and unnecessary theatrics. Spanning from July 20 to August 11, the show comprised 17 sittings in 23 days. Most days were marked by repetitive adjournments, chaotic and acrimonious verbal duels, and protests within and outside the House, fuelled by allegations of bias from House speakers.
According to observers, the monsoon session of the 17th Lok Sabha ranked as the least ‘productive,’ functioning for only 43% of its scheduled time. The Rajya Sabha showed slight improvement, with a modest 12% increase in working hours. The productivity of both Houses has drastically declined. Despite fewer hours spent working, the Lok Sabha passed 22 bills and the Rajya Sabha passed 25. Many bills were passed without adequate debate. For example, the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill was passed in just three minutes. The concern arises about the benefits, or otherwise, of bills passed in haste, without proper reflection. Should lawmakers merely rush through bills, or is it their duty to fulfil their national responsibilities with careful thought?
An analysis of the Monsoon Session reveals three crucial factors: the government’s brazen attempt for total control, its unwillingness to be held accountable, and its clear intent to establish an overly centralised executive. Debate on issues like Manipur and key bills such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, and the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill point to scant regard for the long-held democratic structures of the nation.
The Opposition’s move for a no-confidence motion primarily aimed to hold the government accountable for the Manipur violence and prompt the prime minister to acknowledge his failure to address it. The motion’s defeat was a predictable outcome. On August 10, the prime minister, who arrived in parliament to loud cheers from television channels, delivered a 133-minute speech, dedicating merely 10 minutes to Manipur. The address, peppered with laughter from his colleagues, seemed to undermine the gravity of the situation.
The PM, as usual, attributed all the problems in the northeastern regions to past governments, inadvertently highlighting his government’s failure in the past nine years. More importantly, he pledged to break records in the 2024 general election, even mocking the opposition’s potential for a successful no-confidence motion in 2028. In essence, the PM’s speech was a reiteration of the brute majority that he currently enjoys and lacked empathy and remedial measures for Manipur.
Furthermore, all three bills mentioned earlier expose the Modi government’s proclivity for complete control of opposition-ruled states and the executive. These bills carry far-reaching consequences that could compromise individual and collective freedoms, seize powers from democratically elected governments, and establish a more pliable executive. Why introduce the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill and the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill now? The timing raises questions.
In the ongoing legal battle between the elected Delhi government and the appointed Lt Governor over administration rights, the SC rightfully favoured the elected government. To eschew the SC’s decision, the Union government enacted the bill, raising concerns about the validity of the SC’s orders, as the government could employ this tactic against any unfavourable verdict. This adds significance to the opposition-ruled states’ claim that the Centre is running a proxy government through its governors. The bill regarding the appointment of ECs also supports this viewpoint. The SC had stressed that the new law should ensure the EC’s independence. However, it eliminates the CJI from the committee, leaving the leader of the Opposition in a passive role, while the cabinet minister appointed by the government is more likely to align with the PM’s views.
The perception that democracy in India is shrinking is widely held. The Modi government would do well to dispel it by rising above petty politics.
