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A contested code for reform

A contested code for reform

The Supreme Court of India has made a strong case for the UCC, suggesting it would strengthen national integration and remove diverse loyalties, thus encouraging social cohesion.
eshadri Chari
Seshadri Chari
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:14 IST
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 19:14 IST
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