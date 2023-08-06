A convenient coup in Africa’s Niger

Another time-tested intervention method is to ignite local riots and anti-government protests, normally violent. One such riot has already begun in Senegal where, for the last four days, violent protests have been reported against the government for siding with the West to take military action against Niger. Other West African nations may also witness riots soon. In such a chaotic situation, it becomes possible for US and European intelligence agencies to force the respective governments to allow foreign armies to take over and quell the riots. The private Western “peace-keeping” forces will then go over to Niger and to reverse the coup.