A couple of great films

Three of the four films I watched at BIFFES this year were worth the time. The British director, Ken Loach’s The Oak Street took on the very serious theme of the cultural tensions in a host society following the relocation of refugees there. In Northeast England, the ageing workers in a mining village, who were already hard up economically and vulnerable to the manipulation of local property prices by long distance realtors, find it difficult to accept the Syrian refugees brought to their village. Why doesn’t the government, they ask in fairness, settle them in prosperous regions? But live they must along with the new settlers. Their initial hostility and scorn for the Syrian refugees slowly makes way for sympathetic understanding in a fairly uncomplicated manner, and ends with everyone in the village marching together in solidarity against an economic exploitation common to them all.