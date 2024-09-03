A credibility crisis in Kerala’s law enforcement

A system under siege

Anwar’s allegations have placed Kerala’s law enforcement agencies under intense scrutiny, raising serious concerns about their integrity and political interference. These accusations suggest that the state’s law enforcement may be compromised at the highest levels.

One of the most alarming claims is Kumar’s alleged involvement in gold smuggling operations, echoing past controversies in Kerala’s political landscape. Anwar contends that Kumar has facilitated these illegal activities and amassed significant wealth through criminal syndicates. If true, these allegations point to a severe breakdown in the state’s ability to enforce the law and protect citizens from organised crime.

Additionally, Anwar accuses Kumar of targeting CPI(M) members, alleging that party workers were unjustly charged with non-bailable offences for preventing disruptions at a chief minister’s public outreach programme.

The political fallout

The LDF government, which has prided itself on good governance and a strong stance against corruption, now finds itself in a precarious position. Anwar’s assertion that the chief minister has been betrayed by those he trusted most challenges the very foundation of the government’s authority.

The Opposition has been quick to capitalise on these allegations, calling for the chief minister’s resignation, and demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption within the Chief Minister’s Office. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan has gone so far as to claim that the CMO exerts undue influence over the police, undermining the rule of law in the state.

Escalating developments

In response to the growing pressure, Vijayan announced a probe on Kumar by high-ranking officials during a conference hosted by the police association. The situation has further escalated with reports suggesting that the Superintendent of Police in Malappuram may be suspended. Calls for the chief minister's resignation have intensified, with more LDF MLAs joining Anwar in criticising the officials involved.

In a surprising turn, Kumar himself has written to the director general of police and the chief minister, requesting a probe into the allegations against him. This move raises questions about the internal dynamics within the police force, and whether Kumar is pre-empting further accusations. Notably, Kumar was previously accused of attempting to shield the chief minister in the high-profile gold smuggling case, which has continued to haunt Kerala’s political discourse.