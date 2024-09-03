A credibility crisis in Kerala’s law enforcement

Recent accusations by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent legislator from Malappuram, P V Anwar, have deeply unsettled Kerala's political and administrative landscape.
On September 1, Anwar launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi, and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order M R Ajith Kumar. These allegations not only cast a shadow over the government’s credibility, but also exposed significant fractures within the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the state's administrative machinery.
The accusations
Central to Anwar’s allegations is a sense of betrayal. He asserts that Sasi and Kumar have violated the trust placed in them by the LDF government. Sasi is accused of ignoring the alleged wrongdoings of Kumar, despite multiple complaints from elected representatives and police officers. According to Anwar, Kumar has used his position to cultivate a network of loyalists within the police force, facilitating corrupt practices for personal enrichment.
Anwar claims to possess secretly recorded telephone conversations with officers that purportedly expose a conspiracy against the government. He has vowed to present this evidence to Vijayan, stating that his life is now in danger as a result of his efforts to reveal the truth. The gravity of these accusations is highlighted by Anwar’s comparison of Kumar to Dawood Ibrahim, one of India’s most notorious criminal fugitives.
A system under siege
Anwar’s allegations have placed Kerala’s law enforcement agencies under intense scrutiny, raising serious concerns about their integrity and political interference. These accusations suggest that the state’s law enforcement may be compromised at the highest levels.
One of the most alarming claims is Kumar’s alleged involvement in gold smuggling operations, echoing past controversies in Kerala’s political landscape. Anwar contends that Kumar has facilitated these illegal activities and amassed significant wealth through criminal syndicates. If true, these allegations point to a severe breakdown in the state’s ability to enforce the law and protect citizens from organised crime.
Additionally, Anwar accuses Kumar of targeting CPI(M) members, alleging that party workers were unjustly charged with non-bailable offences for preventing disruptions at a chief minister’s public outreach programme.
The political fallout
The LDF government, which has prided itself on good governance and a strong stance against corruption, now finds itself in a precarious position. Anwar’s assertion that the chief minister has been betrayed by those he trusted most challenges the very foundation of the government’s authority.
The Opposition has been quick to capitalise on these allegations, calling for the chief minister’s resignation, and demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption within the Chief Minister’s Office. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan has gone so far as to claim that the CMO exerts undue influence over the police, undermining the rule of law in the state.
Escalating developments
In response to the growing pressure, Vijayan announced a probe on Kumar by high-ranking officials during a conference hosted by the police association. The situation has further escalated with reports suggesting that the Superintendent of Police in Malappuram may be suspended. Calls for the chief minister's resignation have intensified, with more LDF MLAs joining Anwar in criticising the officials involved.
In a surprising turn, Kumar himself has written to the director general of police and the chief minister, requesting a probe into the allegations against him. This move raises questions about the internal dynamics within the police force, and whether Kumar is pre-empting further accusations. Notably, Kumar was previously accused of attempting to shield the chief minister in the high-profile gold smuggling case, which has continued to haunt Kerala’s political discourse.
CPI(M)'s stance and the road ahead
The CPI(M) has acknowledged the need for a probe and pledged appropriate actions based on the findings. With growing demands for Sasi’s removal, Vijayan’s decision will be pivotal for the party’s future.
As the crisis deepens, the LDF government, especially Vijayan, faces a critical challenge. How the government handles these allegations will determine whether it can restore public trust or be seen as complicit in the corruption it claims to oppose.
The allegations against Kumar and Sasi highlight deeper issues of accountability and transparency within the government. If Anwar’s claims stand true, they suggest a pervasive culture of corruption and impunity in Kerala’s law enforcement, with significant consequences for public confidence.
The fact that these accusations come from within the ruling coalition adds to their credibility, underscoring the crisis’ severity. The LDF government must address not only the immediate fallout, but also the systemic issues that have allowed such misconduct to persist. The stakes are high, affecting not just the individuals involved, but the credibility of the government and the future of governance in Kerala.
Amal Chandra is an author, and policy officer, Research and Policy Wing, Congress in Kerala.
