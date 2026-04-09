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A curriculum for the internal world

A curriculum for the internal world

Burnout is sweeping across college campuses. Universities must embed resilience into academic systems
Vijay Kanuru
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 19:57 IST
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 19:57 IST
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