A debacle of lake governance

Bengaluru has an impressive network of water tanks, which in the past played the role of water storage, rainwater harvesting, irrigation, etc. Currently not the city’s main source of water, they still hold cultural and ecological importance for the city.

They continue to act as places within urban settings that people visit for recreational purposes and were also considered sacred due to the presence of local deities or keredevathes associated with the lake.

Due to their cultural link, lakes were considered imperative to local livelihoods.

This link extended to conservation of ecological balance, as some inscriptions warning against exploitation of such resources show.

Scholars like Harini Nagendra have arguedthat such a cultural link with lakes in cities is eroding, and consequently local livelihoods are no longer intrinsically connected with ecological wellbeing and guardianship of the lake.

In a time of climate change, besides the loss of lakes’ cooling function, we are also witnessing the impact on surrounding green cover, urban flooding, and rapid groundwater depletion. Neglecting the health of lakes is also causing the death of aquatic life.