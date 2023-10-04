A debt iceberg threatens to turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

By Andy Mukherjee

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal is shuffling the deck chairs, as his Vedanta Resources Ltd. approaches a $3 billion iceberg of dollar bonds due over the next two years. Can the commodities titan avoid the fate of the Titanic? The answer may only partly depend on investors’ greed for dividends.

Vedanta Ltd, the Indian publicly traded firm controlled by privately held Vedanta Resources, has announced a plan to split itself into six companies. For every share of Vedanta Ltd, investors will receive one share in each of the five new businesses: aluminum, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous, and base metals. They will also retain their original share in Vedanta Ltd., which will continue to own 65 per cent of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, apart from hosting new bets like semiconductors and LCD displays.

The carrot being dangled before minority investors is of payouts. A corporate presentation notes the “consistent shareholder returns” from more than $11 billion in dividends over the past decade. That was from one listed firm. Now there will be cash rolling in from half a dozen of them. Which is why perhaps the initial stock-market reaction to the spin-off had none of the pessimism that the news triggered in the bond market. Vedanta Ltd. shares rose nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday, even as the Vedanta Resources dollar notes slipped deeper into distressed territory.

Equity investors are betting that the brood will funnel as much cash to the parent as possible. A part of it will come to them. Bondholders are saying it won’t be enough to make them whole, especially given UK-based Vedanta Resources’ large funding gap in the fiscal year that will start in April 2024. Both could be right.

Alternatively, Agarwal may be able to sell one or two of the operating companies, or extend the maturities on his debt. Slimming down may be a better route to staying afloat than asking bondholders to be patient. S&P Global Ratings cut its Vedanta Resources assessment to CCC from B- on the increased likelihood of a liability management exercise that “we could consider distressed under our criteria,” the agency said Friday. CCC is four rungs away from default, and according to S&P, there is a chance of further rating downside over the next three months.