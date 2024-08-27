A deep philosophic and ethical crisis

India, arguably a land of ancient wisdom, spiritual richness, and diverse cultures, is paradoxically witnessing a deepening crisis of values. The headlines that daily recount harrowing tales of sexual assaults, rapes, and murders of innocent women are not just tragic instances of individual deviance; they reflect a profound malaise in the collective conscience of society. This persistent violence against women raises troubling questions about the ethical foundations upon which modern India is built. Clearly, there is a precipitous erosion of values in Indian society, and we need to collectively reflect on what has led to this moral decay and how we might, as a society, address it.
We must move from the transactional anger and outrage that dissipates soon after until the next despicable event to the deeper philosophical roots of ethical decline. At the heart of this crisis lies a disjunction between the values espoused by our ancient philosophical traditions and the reality of the objective conditions of contemporary social practices. Indian philosophy, with its long tradition going back to Mahavira and the Buddha, of non-violence (Ahimsa); respect for women represented by the divine feminine (Shakti)—as one of the fundamental concepts of the Hindu tradition, typically associated with the mother goddess; and the pursuit of dharma — righteousness — emphasises the moral duty to protect and uplift the vulnerable. The Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads, the Guru Granth Sahib, the New Testament, and other spiritual texts underscore the importance of ethical conduct, empathy, and the pursuit of a higher moral order.
Yet, these philosophical teachings appear to be increasingly distant from the lived reality of many in modern India. The disintegration of these values suggests a profound moral and ethical crisis. The paradox of a society that venerates goddesses in temples while simultaneously witnessing the brutalisation of women in everyday life cannot be ignored. This dissonance points to a collapse of the philosophical framework that once provided a moral compass to individuals and society at large. The erosion of values in Indian society is not merely a philosophical issue but is deeply intertwined with social and cultural factors. Traditional social structures, which once reinforced ethical behaviour through community oversight and the joint family system, have weakened in the face of modernisation, urbanisation, and the breakdown of close-knit communities. The rapid transformation of Indian society has brought about increased individualism, where the collective responsibility to uphold societal values is often overlooked.
Despite 75 years as a republic with a constitution that held the promise of a veritable social revolution, no less than the French or Russian revolution, the pervasive influence of patriarchy continues to perpetuate gender inequality and violence. Notwithstanding constitutional guarantees and legal protections, women in India continue to face systemic discrimination and violence, a stark reminder that societal attitudes have not kept pace with legislative reforms. The normalisation of violence against women in some sections of society reflects an alarming desensitisation to ethical violations and a tacit acceptance of these heinous acts as inevitable. We have accepted the new normal of turning a blind eye to the brutalisation of women.
The ethical crisis that stares us in the face is a failure of moral courage. How else does one explain that bystanders allow a woman to be murdered in broad daylight, capturing the brutal acts on their mobile phones, but will not intervene to stop the perpetrator? Beyond the social and cultural dimensions, the erosion of values in Indian society is also an ethical crisis marked by a lack of moral courage. In an age where sensationalism often trumps substance, there is a noticeable reluctance to take a principled stand against injustice. Public outrage, though intense, is often fleeting, and the momentum for change dissipates as quickly as it arises. This lack of sustained moral commitment to address systemic issues is a critical factor in the perpetuation of violence and the erosion of values.
The failure of moral leadership, both at the individual and institutional levels, further exacerbates this crisis. Political, religious, and community leaders, who wield significant influence over societal norms and behaviour, often remain silent or, worse, are complicit in the face of injustice. The absence of a collective voice that unambiguously condemns violence against women and calls for a return to ethical behaviour is a glaring deficiency in contemporary Indian society. Education, which should be the bedrock of value formation, has also fallen short in its responsibility to instill ethical principles in the younger generation. The focus on academic achievement and career success often comes at the expense of moral education. The result is a generation that is highly skilled but morally unanchored. Schools and universities must take up the mantle of value education, integrating it into the curriculum not as an afterthought but as a core component of holistic development.
Addressing the erosion of values in Indian society requires nothing less than a moral rearmament movement for moral and ethical renewal. It has to focus on our children to rekindle the flame of ethical living at both the individual and collective levels. The teachings of compassion, respect, and non-violence must be actively promoted and embodied in our interactions, both public and private. At the societal level, there is a need for a renewed commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of women. This requires not only legal reforms but also a transformation of societal attitudes. Community leaders, educators, and media professionals must collaborate to create an environment where ethical behaviour is celebrated, and deviations from it are met with collective condemnation.
Perhaps most important, individuals must summon the moral courage to take a stand against injustice, even when it is uncomfortable or unpopular. It is only through the collective efforts of individuals, communities, and institutions that we can hope to reverse this dangerous social decay and build a society where values are not just preached but practiced, where women are not just revered but respected, and where justice is not just a dream but a reality. We must begin today.
(The writer is Director of the School of Social Sciences, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru)