A deep philosophic and ethical crisis

The failure of moral leadership, both at the individual and institutional levels, further exacerbates this crisis. Political, religious, and community leaders, who wield significant influence over societal norms and behaviour, often remain silent or, worse, are complicit in the face of injustice. The absence of a collective voice that unambiguously condemns violence against women and calls for a return to ethical behaviour is a glaring deficiency in contemporary Indian society. Education, which should be the bedrock of value formation, has also fallen short in its responsibility to instill ethical principles in the younger generation. The focus on academic achievement and career success often comes at the expense of moral education. The result is a generation that is highly skilled but morally unanchored. Schools and universities must take up the mantle of value education, integrating it into the curriculum not as an afterthought but as a core component of holistic development.