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A degree reset for the AI age

A degree reset for the AI age

The globalisation-era formula was simple. Get an engineering degree, learn coding, do an MBA if possible, and enter a white-collar growth track. That formula is no longer reliable.
Ajit Ranade
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:29 IST
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