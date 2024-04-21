A ‘developed economy’ must have resilience to climate change

It needs mentioning that the US actually reduced its water usage by 0.7% in the past three decades, and China, despite massive industrialisation, contained its growth to 0.9%, but our usage grew faster at about 2.1% (World Bank database). Most of our ‘million- plus’ cities are ‘inland’ not ‘coastal/proximate to coast,’ so supply augmentation via desalination processes, as successfully demonstrated by Chennai, is mostly not possible. Water recycling systems are growing at a relatively sedate pace due to uneven financial and managerial constraints. The powers, autonomy and funding allowed to our municipalities are low compared to those in the US and China. We also have very few municipalities.