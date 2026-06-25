A dividend India must not squander

<p>The road to Viksit Bharat runs through India’s labour market. The country’s demographic dividend (DD) offers a rare opportunity to accelerate growth and prosperity. As the working-age share of the population rises, and the share of dependents (those below 15, and over 60 or 64 years) falls, several benefits emerge for the economy. </p><p>First, it gives the nation the freedom to invest resources in physical capital, job training, and technological progress. The second result is the rise in the labour force as children reach working age. Third, it raises women’s workforce participation following a fall in fertility. </p><p>Fourth, as an increasing proportion of the population joins the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/labour-force">labour force</a>—and assuming they get jobs, especially in industry or services—the rise in productivity should raise incomes and hence, savings. This would enable an increase in investment, facilitating a rise in the growth rate.</p>.Become job creators, not job seekers: Himachal Governor to youths.<p>Much of India’s economic optimism rests on its demographic dividend, yet rapidly falling fertility rates and an ageing population call for urgency to capitalise on this opportunity, which is expected to peak by 2040. This advantage is neither automatic nor permanent. For decades, India has been celebrated as the world’s youngest major economy. But it cannot remain young forever.</p>.<p>Total Fertility Rate (TFR) – the average number of children a woman will have in her reproductive life – has declined sharply from 2.2 in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 2.0 in NFHS-6 (2023-24), signalling a phase of sustained low fertility. </p><p>As TFR continues to decline and life expectancy rises, the share of the working-age population will eventually begin to shrink after 2040 while the elderly population expands.</p>.<p>From around 37% in 2016-17, the proportion of employed people aged 45 years and above increased by 12 points in six years, to 49%. In other words, in 2022-23, half of India’s workforce comprised people aged over 45 years. They will all be at or over retirement age in 15 years, by 2040.</p>.<p>As projected in our recent book India Out of Work, India’s demographic dividend is approaching a critical turning point. The working-age population (15-59 years) is projected to rise from 735 million in 2011 to nearly 1 billion by the early 2040s, before gradually declining thereafter. </p><p>At the same time, the youth population (15-29 years) has already peaked and is expected to shrink steadily. After 2040, population ageing will become a defining feature of India’s economy.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Big focus on AI talent, upskilling youth for tech jobs.<p>India can maintain high growth rates only when its demographic dividend is available. China provides context here: its dividend closed between 2012 and 2015, and amid rapid ageing, its leaders note that, unlike Europe, their country “became old” before it became rich. Notably, China’s per capita income in PPP terms is 2.5 times that of India’s.</p>.<p><strong>A race against time</strong></p>.<p>An ageing society will test the country’s health services. India’s healthcare system remains highly privatised. Out-of-pocket costs remain the highest among countries at India’s income level. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has only entrenched the private sector in an already unequal system. </p><p>Without increasing public spending on health to at least 2.5% of GDP, as was the goal of the National Health Policy, 2017, India may remain condemned to poor-quality and expensive private healthcare, making life difficult for the elderly.</p>.<p>About 90% of India’s workforce is outside the scope of social security and pensions. Addressing this gap by 2040 will be a formidable challenge.</p>.<p>The experiences of South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, and, more recently, Vietnam, demonstrate that the demographic dividend can be a powerful catalyst for economic transformation. India is the only original BRICS nation whose window still has some years left before it closes.</p>.<p>Yet India’s recent growth experience has been marked by a persistent disconnect between economic expansion and employment creation, leaving millions of young people engage in unpaid family labour (40% of the youth workforce), unemployed (10 million out of the 24 million total unemployed), underemployed (54% of the total workforce), or engaged in low-productivity informal work (90% of the total workforce), including in agriculture (265 million, 2025). The demographic advantage is being wasted.</p>.Inside the new Periodic Labour Force Survey.<p>As the window closes by 2040, India faces a race against time to create productive jobs, raise workforce skills, and bring millions of women into paid employment. The challenge before the country is clear: to become rich before it becomes old. </p><p>The success or failure of this endeavour will determine whether the demographic dividend lays the foundation of a high-income economy or a historic missed opportunity.</p>.<p><em><strong>Santosh is a former professor of Economics, JNU, and research fellow, IZA Institute of Labour Economics; Jajati is a professor of Economics, University of Hyderabad.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>