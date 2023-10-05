A doctor and a clinic is not primary care

With the advancements in our understanding of medicine, many high-burden illnesses, such as anaemia, high blood pressure, diabetes, and several infectious diseases, are now relatively easy to diagnose with low-cost instruments and treat with readily available medicines. The medical challenges for these high-burden diseases are no longer such that we need to depend solely on highly trained physicians to examine us in person and tell us what to do. With well-defined protocols and a direct phone discussion between the patient and the physician, a reasonably trained health worker can help figure out what is needed in most cases. However, our steadfast refusal to recognise that something may be wrong and to follow medical advice faithfully remains an insurmountable obstacle.