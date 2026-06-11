A double crisis of heat and identity for transgender persons

<p>The passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2026 poses an existential threat to trans persons in a rapidly warming India. This amendment strikes at the heart of the right of trans persons to self-perceived gender identity. By removing the erstwhile Section 4(1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the newly passed amendment questions the very existence of trans persons and places them at the mercy of medical boards for state authentication of their identities to obtain legal documentation.</p>.<p>This constitutes a direct violation of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in the case of National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India (NALSA), which held that any person can assert their gender identity solely based on their psychological or social experience without the need to undergo medical gender-affirmative surgery.</p>.<p>The implications of obliterating the right to self-perceived gender identity are especially severe in a country increasingly beset by erratic climatic events. This is because access to disaster relief and rehabilitation measures is often dependent upon legal identification in India. It is well documented that during climate-induced flooding in Assam in the year 2020, persons from the trans community were among the worst-hit. Despite possessing the right to self-perceived identity at that time, they faced immense discrimination. Many struggled to access government relief measures, primarily due to a lack of legal documentation and social stigma associated with their identity.</p>.Gender inequality: Why the dinner table is the ultimate test for challenging patriarchy.<p>By curtailing the right to self-determination, the 2026 Amendment may further obstruct transgender persons from accessing shelter schemes such as Garima Grehs during climate disasters and in ordinary times alike. This becomes a Sisyphean endeavour, particularly when trans persons seek identity certificates required under the amended law. Consequently, it can be safely stated that the 2026 Amendment is both climate- and identification-blind.</p>.<p>The vulnerability heightened by the 2026 Amendment is not confined to flood-related disasters alone but extends to broader climate-induced crises such as recurring heatwaves. In 2026, heatwaves are affecting states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.</p>.<p>Incidentally, led by Uttar Pradesh, these states also have a high population of trans communities. Heatwaves are particularly debilitating for the trans community because of their heightened social and economic precarity, especially in relation to accessing safe and climate-resilient housing and consequent social affirmation.</p>.<p>Pushed to the peripheries of the cities, trans communities who are estranged from their families are mostly compelled to reside in the most unsafe and disaster-prone areas. These are typically low-lying, peri-urban areas or slum settlements that also lack basic sustenance facilities. In this context, the 2026 Amendment appears particularly apathetic because minimal protection from heat, such as access to shelter schemes like Garima Greh (which provide food, medical assistance, and recreational facilities), is now contingent upon producing transgender identity certificates under the amended law.</p>.<p>Left on policy’s margins</p>.<p>Extreme heat exposure creates a multiplier effect on their vulnerability, making them more prone to heat-related illnesses. This is also mainly due to the lack of gender-neutral washrooms, which force trans communities to either confront violence and gender dysphoria daily or risk disease. Lacking adequate access to dignified housing settlements, these communities also face a severe shortage of WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) infrastructure, which is particularly crucial during heat waves. This impacts their hydration and sanitation facilities, further undermining their ability to cope with extreme temperatures.</p>.<p>Ironically, despite representative numbers and heightened vulnerabilities, trans communities are rarely accounted for as vulnerable populations in heat action or climate action plans, which are the primary policy-guiding documents for a city’s or state’s climate action. These plans, although not legally binding, still provide a visionary framework for climate action in India’s cities. With their health, existence, and identity at stake, it is high time that these persons and their lived experiences are adequately accounted for in the State’s urban planning instruments.</p>.<p>Apart from this, every legislation in India must be audited from a climate-vulnerability lens to ascertain its impact on vulnerable communities. Legislation such as Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, thought of as climate-neutral, have unintended impacts and compound vulnerabilities of trans persons.</p>.<p>Climate change is an undeniable reality, and as it intensifies, trans persons remain disproportionately vulnerable, confronting the looming threat from both climate disasters and systemic State neglect.</p>.<p>(The writer is a senior resident fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>