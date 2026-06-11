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A double crisis of heat and identity for transgender persons

A double crisis of heat and identity for transgender persons

The amended transgender law deepens the community’s climate vulnerability by making disaster relief harder to access
Prathiksha Ullal
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 23:10 IST
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