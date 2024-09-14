A family charmed by snakes

Instead of my family greeting me, a cobra emerged from nowhere, blocking my path and my train of thought! With its hood up and its eyes locked with mine, I stood still, unable to find my voice. ‘Were my thoughts about snakes turning into reality, or was this just my imagination?’ As the reptile started moving towards its prey, I managed to squeak! Luckily, my father, who was a few metres away, heard my feeble cry for help. Within seconds, everyone rushed towards me only to see the snake’s tail vanishing under some dry leaves.