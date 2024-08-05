A fly vs the seat belt

I remember our road trip on the Chardham route, wherein the driver was quite casual about our seat belts and had tucked the sockets out of sight. It was only upon my insistence that he made them available. I still drive a vehicle that is not smart enough to detect when seat belts are not worn.

On one of my early long trips, I had ensured that my valued passengers, my mother-in-law and sisters-in-law had fastened their seat belts in the rear seats. It was early evening when we started and night when we reached base, with the driving speed touching 100 most of the time on the four-lane road.