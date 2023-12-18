A fragile path forward

The scientists of the IPCC say that if we are to limit warming to 1.50 Celsius, coal must be phased out by 2050, oil must come down by 50 per cent, and coal by 45 per cent. Only to phase down coal and not oil and gas is a convenient narrative of developed nations. The consumption of oil and gas in the western world is enormous and used for basic necessities to keep houses warm in winter. IPCC reports are understood to be manipulated by developed nations. COP 28 should have specified for whom the remaining quota of oil and gas after 2050 is available.