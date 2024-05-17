A France in shock confronts the violence in its midst

Police have identified the two main rival gangs in Marseille as “Yoda” and “DZ Mafia,” and they attribute some 35 of the 49 killings last year to the fierce battle between them to control points of sale, Pascal Bonnet, a deputy criminal investigations officer responsible for the southern region of France told Le Monde daily newspaper this year. In northern Marseille, and other struggling neighbourhoods around the country, where North African immigrants find difficulty integrating into French society, the dropout rates in school are high, violence commonplace and access to jobs scarce, an offer through groups on WhatsApp and other social media of $5,500 to drive a car in a narcotics deal or up to $200,000 for a killing can prove irresistible.