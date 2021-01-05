A funny fallout

Recently, a multitasking mum, magnificently juggling myriad tasks sans maid, was moaning saying how she was missing her merry-making trips of moseying in malls, melded with movie-watching in multiplexes. Magnifying her agony, it seems, are her monstrous school-going kids, with monumental energy-levels, making her more miserable at home because of their multiple demands. Snivelling virtually, she stated how she was simply ‘waiting for schools to reopen’ as soon as possible.

I must admit, I too am anxiously waiting for the same, albeit altogether for another reason! Well, a self-confessed fitness junkie, and a chronic fashionista, I keep a close check on calories in comestibles that I cram down, to circumvent gaining extra curves. Recently, a slinky, shimmering evening gown, with a streamlined fit, that previously seamlessly slithered on my skin now turned stifling. This did send me in state of severe shock. “Perhaps my improper present-day home-workouts, as against prior 10 km outdoor jog, could be the possible culprit for my pathetic weight gain”, I pondered.

Lo! Instantly, I began chalking my diet-chart, comprising chiefly cucumbers, carrots, carotenoid-rich tomatoes, and other low-calorie stuff. Then, as I decided to call my veggie-vendor, Jayram, to get veggies door-delivered, to my dismay, each time I dialled the call was disconnected, thus deep-sixing my diet plans! The reason: His son, Mani, had snatched the vendor’s phone, to attend his online commerce classes.

Next, I considered calling small-time food caterer, Kavitha, asking her to send me chapattis, to avoid calorie-rich food, already churned out at home. Tough luck. Her daughter, Bhavani, had borrowed her phone, being busy too with her online PU class. Now, just to deflect my focus from delectable delicacies, I decided diving into a delightful shopping jaunt – to get pairs of gilded bangles to be given away as gifts. So, when I tried reaching to my regular auto-wallah, his niece was hooked-up to online classes as well.

Despite an avalanche of hurdles, awfully torpedoing my fitness-regime, not accepting defeat, I thought about ambling to the accessory store by foot. Before that, I tried calling Kumari, the proprietor of shop that I often patronise. Yes, it was her school-going children’s turn to seize her cell phone, making her inaccessible. Now my mind is madly wishing for a magical wand, a mere swish of which would miraculously make schools and colleges open up in moments. Well, if wishes were horses…