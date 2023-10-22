Abjuring a direct engagement with the savage dimensions of the conflict in the West Bank, Israeli director Eran Riklis’ film, Lemon Tree (2008) conveys nevertheless the enormity of the power differential between the Israelis and the Palestinians living in the occupied territory. Alongside the tormented realities of the Israel-Palestine conflict that keep revealing themselves quietly all through the film, we see that conscience has not vanished among the oppressors and that the oppressed do not share only hatred towards the other side. Finding it hard to reconcile to the plight of Salma – and indeed of Palestinians at large – Mira walks out of her marriage, leaving her husband to confront the unwisdom in his strategy mindset. An Israeli officer, who had known Salma’s husband, ensures that she and her lawyer are given a travel permit to reach the court on a day of curfew. And Salma offers a glass of lemon juice to a sympathetic Israeli journalist whose narration of Salma’s side of the story in her newspaper brings global media attention to her struggle. Salma and Mira face each other across the fence dividing their homes on a few occasions but do not speak ever since they don’t know each other’s language (Arabic and Hebrew, respectively). Lemon Tree seems to imply that the male-driven militant conflict hasn’t allowed scope for the empathetic powers of women to pre-empt violence.