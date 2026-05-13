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A golden pause in the time of a crisis

A golden pause in the time of a crisis

For the public to follow the prime minister’s call, political leaders and government officials must lead by example, demonstrating restraint in their own discretionary spending
Gaurav Jain
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 06:05 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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GoldOpinionWest Asia

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