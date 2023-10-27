A gratitude journal to lift your spirit

A single mother to two infants is a member of our WhatsApp Status Single group where her daily life struggles and household chores are a story of revelation. After dropping her two children off at a primary school, she goes to work, juggling two jobs. One would expect her to be overworked and morose, but instead, she is cheerful and optimistic as she jots down in her journal, “I’m grateful for two challenging jobs in a day and age when unemployment is at an all-time high. I am grateful for handling my children and don’t complain because they are healthy, friendly children and they are a blessing to me.”