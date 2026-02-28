Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A guardian angel in a white coat

A guardian angel in a white coat

From free care for the poor to civic battles, the doctor lived a life of quiet service
Aditya Mukherjee
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 22:38 IST
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 22:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us