A home for diversity

<p>Having lived in Bengaluru for several years, I have come to believe that the city’s greatest achievement is not its towering IT parks, glittering skyline or global identity as India’s Silicon Valley. Its true strength lies in the extraordinary way in which people from different cultures, languages, religions and traditions live together with a sense of harmony.</p>.<p>Everyday life in Bengaluru reflects this spirit beautifully. A simple morning walk through a park, market or residential area reveals the city’s multicultural rhythm. Kannada naturally mixes with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and a few other languages. Tea stalls, apartment complexes, office cafeterias and local markets become meeting points for people from every corner of India. Despite its rapid pace and growing population, Bengaluru somehow continues to retain a warmth that makes newcomers feel accepted.</p>.From Dilli ka Banda to 'Swalpa Bengalurinava': One year, countless lessons, and a heart left behind.<p>What also makes the city unique is that it belongs to everyone while still preserving its local identity. Bengaluru has always welcomed people from diverse backgrounds. Long before the IT revolution transformed it into a global technology hub, the city attracted students, scientists, defence personnel, entrepreneurs and workers from across the country. Over the decades, people arrived here seeking education, employment and opportunity, and in the process they became part of Bengaluru’s evolving social fabric.</p>.<p>Food perhaps offers the most visible expression of this diversity. In Bengaluru, a single street can serve crispy dosas, spicy chaats, Kerala meals, Punjabi curries, biryani, momos and international cuisines. Office lunch breaks often resemble miniature cultural festivals where colleagues share homemade dishes from different states with curiosity and affection. The city teaches people to appreciate cultures beyond their own.</p>.<p>Festivals too are celebrated collectively and with genuine enthusiasm. Deepavali, Eid, Christmas, Onam, Ugadi and Durga Puja are not confined to particular communities. Entire neighbourhoods participate in the celebrations, exchanging sweets, greetings and goodwill—shared moments create a sense of belonging that is increasingly rare in today’s divided world.</p>.<p>As a resident, I have also seen how Bengaluru’s workplaces reflect this pluralism. In startups, research centres and multinational companies, people from vastly different backgrounds work together with a common purpose. Innovation, talent and hard work often matter more than caste, religion or regional identity. This cosmopolitan culture has helped Bengaluru emerge not only as an economic powerhouse, but also as a symbol of modern India’s inclusive spirit.</p>.<p>However, we must not take this harmony for granted. Coexistence requires responsibility and mutual respect. A city thrives only when both locals and migrants see themselves as equal stakeholders in its future.</p>.<p>For me, Bengaluru represents the best of India — diverse, ambitious, resilient and welcoming. In a world increasingly divided by identity and intolerance, this city offers a powerful lesson: diversity is not a weakness to fear but a strength to celebrate and preserve.</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>